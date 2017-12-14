Colts' Nate Hairston: Won't play Thursday
Hairston (concussion) was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.
Hairston did not practice this week and has yet to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol. The 23-year-old will hope to progress through the protocol to be available for the Week 16 matchup with the Ravens.
