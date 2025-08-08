The Colts signed Noel to a contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Noel was let go by the Dolphins last week, but the undrafted free agent out of Missouri will get another chance to make an NFL roster with the Colts. While he's a longshot to make the 53-man roster, a strong performance in training camp and in the Colts' final two preseason games would give Noel a chance to stick around on the practice squad.