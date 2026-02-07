Gallimore recorded 38 tackles (18 solo) including 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 17 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Gallimore signed a one-year deal with the Colts as a free agent back in March, and he proceeded to post the most productive season of his now six-year career. His 465 defensive snaps were the most he's played in a season, and as a pass rusher, his per-snap production was still the best it's been since he came into the NFL. He's on track to become a free agent again in the offseason, and he likely earned himself a raise regardless of where he lands in 2026.