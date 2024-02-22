Cross racked up 39 tackles (24 solo), two pass breakups and one interception across 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Cross began his sophomore season playing mostly on special teams, but he increased his role on defense after Indianapolis' bye in Week 11, then stepped into a starting role for the final three games of the season due to an injury to Julian Blackmon (shoulder). Blackmon is now slated for free agency, so there's a possible path for Cross to take on a larger defensive role during the 2024 campaign, especially considering that he performed solidly in limited action in 2023.