Cross recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Cross' three stops during Sunday's win marked his lowest total of the season. He also played just 80 percent of Indianapolis' defensive snaps, but that's likely a result of the second-half blowout. Through the team's first eight games this season, Cross has tallied 56 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended, with one interception. He'll look to return to his usual tackling form ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.