Cross recorded 12 tackles (nine solo), including one stop for a loss, during the Colts' 23-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Cross and Camryn Bynum were the two Colts defenders to play all 69 defensive snaps, and it was the former who led the team in tackles. It was the second time this season Cross recorded double-digit stops in a game, and the fourth-year safety is up to 114 tackles (69 solo), including 2.5 sacks, five pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games.