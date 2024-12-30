Cross recorded seven total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Cross finished Sunday's loss as the Colts' second-leading tackler, trailing Zaire Franklin's impressive 14-stop performance. The Maryland product has been productive in his first full season as a starter in Indianapolis, recording 138 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble over 16 appearances. Despite the Colts' defensive struggles, Cross has remained a bright spot and is expected to continue making plays when the Jaguars travel to Indianapolis in Week 18.