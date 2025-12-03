Cross posted six tackles (four solo) during the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Cross was one of four Colts defenders to play all 76 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss, and he has played every single defensive snap in six of 12 regular-season games. The fourth-year safety is up to 83 total tackles on the year and is within striking distance of eclipsing the tackling century mark for a second consecutive season.