Cross played just one snap on defense and five snaps on special teams.

Cross, a third-round 2022 draft pick, began the season as the starter at strong safety and played on every defensive snap Week 1. However, he was replaced by Rodney McLeod as a starter. It looks like Cross may be stuck on the bench while being developed. However, he could be more of a factor Week 4 if Julian Blackmon missed time with a sprained ankle.