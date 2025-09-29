Cross logged 14 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Colts' 27-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Cross played every single snap for the second time in four games and finished as the game's leading tackler while combining with Adetomiwa Adebawore for a nine-yard sack on Matthew Stafford midway through the third quarter. Cross is now up to 34 tackles through four games, which leads the Colts and is tied for 13th most in the NFL.