Cross (hip) is not participating in Sunday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Cross is dealing with a hip flexor, and he has just under one week to get healthy ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup against the Packers on Aug. 16. The 2022 second-round pick broke out with 146 total tackles (87 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble while playing all 17 regular-season games in 2024.