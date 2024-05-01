Cross will have an opportunity to earn the starting free safety job this season, according to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Cross will be competing with Rodney Thomas and Daniel Scott (knee) for who starts at safety next to Julian Blackmon this season. The Maryland product saw more opportunities during his second NFL campaign in 2023, which led to him totaling 39 combined tackles and an interception. However, to earn the role he'll have to unseat Thomas, who started all 15 games for the Colts last season.