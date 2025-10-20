Cross logged six solo tackles and an interception during the Colts' 38-24 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Cross stopped the Chargers' red zone possession in its tracks late in the second quarter after picking off a Justin Herbert pass intended for Quinten Johnston, and Daniel Jones capitalized on the turnover by leading the Colts' offense on a nine-play drive that resulted in a 36-yard field goal from Michael Badgley. It was Cross's first interception of the 2025 regular season and the fifth of his four-year NFL career. The 2022 third-rounder is up to 53 tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass defenses through the first seven games of the regular season.