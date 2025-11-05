Colts' Nick Cross: Posts six tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cross recorded six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Cross played all 62 defensive snaps against Pittsburgh, the fourth time this season he's played 100 percent of the snaps in a game. On the year, Cross is up to 62 tackles (38 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, including one interception, on 92 percent of Indianapolis' defensive snaps. While Cross has struggled somewhat in coverage, he's been an asset against the run.
