Cross registered seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Cross was credited with a sack early in the second quarter, when he took down Michael Penix behind the line of scrimmage for a minimal loss. The 2022 third-rounder is up to 2.5 sacks on the season after logging just a single sack through the first three seasons of his NFL career. Cross is up to 69 tackles (41 solo) and three pass defenses (one interception) through 10 regular-season games.