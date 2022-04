The Colts selected Cross in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Cross is a missile out of Maryland at 6-foot, 212 pounds with 4.34 speed, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him as a viable starter at safety in the near future. For the time being, he might be somewhat redundant to Khari Willis, who, like Cross, probably fits better in the box than far downfield. Size and speed like Cross' usually finds a way on the field somehow, even if primarily on special teams initially.