Foles agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Indianapolis on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Foles reunites with coach Frank Reich. linking up with the Colts as a capable backup to provide depth behind 37-year-old starter Matt Ryan. Foles, who is heading into his age-33 season, appeared in just one game for Chicago last year, but he saw more action with the Bears back in 2020. Across nine contests that season, Foles averaged 205.8 yards per game while throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.