Foles is in line to serve as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan during Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

In the past two contests, Foles operated as Ehlinger's primary backup given that Ryan was sidelined due to a shoulder issue. Now that Ryan is back in the mix, the 33-year-old will return to his role as the team's No. 3 signal caller for Sunday's matchup in Las Vegas. Expect Foles to be inactive for the contest.