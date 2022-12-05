site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-nick-foles-backing-up-ryan-on-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Nick Foles: Backing up Ryan on Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Foles is slated to serve as the Colts' No. 2 QB against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Meanhile, Sam Ehlinger is a healthy inactive, with Foles now slated to serve as Matt Ryan's backup in Week 13. Foles last attempted a regular-season pass during the 2021 season while with the Bears.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read