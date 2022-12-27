Interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed Foles will remain the Colts' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Giants, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Despite struggling mightily in his first extended action of the season in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers, Foles will be awarded another start while the Colts continue to look for an answer at quarterback while the campaign winds down. Foles completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while taking seven sacks in the Week 16 loss. If Foles is unable to show much improvement during the upcoming weekend, Saturday could turn to Matt Ryan or second-year player Sam Ehlinger to start the Jan. 8 season finale versus the Texans.