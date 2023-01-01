site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Nick Foles: Exits game with rib injury
RotoWire Staff
Foles was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants with a an injury to his ribs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit from the game, Foles had completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 81 yards and a pick. With Matt Ryan inactive Sunday, Sam Ehlinger will take over at QB for the Colts.
