Foles is expected to make a second consecutive start Sunday against the Giants, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. "Six more days until you're back out there," interim head coach Jeff Saturday told Foles following Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

While seeing his first extended action of the season Monday, Foles was unable to end the Colts' four-game losing streak, completing 17 of 29 attempts on the night for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while taking seven sacks. Though he was unable to meet the low standards that Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger set during their 12 and two starts, respectively, Foles looks like he'll be given another chance to redeem himself after he had less than a week to prep for Monday's starting assignment. If Foles fails to show much improvement against the Giants, it's possible that Saturday turns the offense back over to Ehlinger or Ryan for the regular-season finale Jan. 8 versus the Texans.