Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Foles made his first start of the season, though his performance closely resembled that of the benched Matt Ryan. Foles turned the ball over three times, but he also wasn't helped by the Colts' offensive line and was sacked seven times. His day was highlighted by a few long completions, two of which came early in the game to Jelani Woods for gains of 17 and 15 yards. It's unclear whether Foles will remain the starter for a Week 17 matchup against the Giants.