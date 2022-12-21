Foles will start Monday night's game against the Chargers, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts official site reports.

"I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games," coach Jeff Saturday noted Wednesday, when announcing his decision to turn to Foles in Week 16. Foles will thus get the nod over Matt Ryan for the 4-9-1 Colts, which makes the 33-year-old a fantasy option for those in QB-heavy leagues or who are otherwise looking to add depth at the position this week. Per Saturday, the team hasn't decided whether Ryan or Sam Ehlinger will back up Foles on Monday, while adding that Indianapolis' plan at quarterback will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis for the last three games of the regular season.