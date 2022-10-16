Foles (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Foles' move to the inactive list was fully expected after Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis reported Friday that second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger had supplanted the veteran as the No. 2 quarterback behind Matt Ryan. Unless Ryan misses time at any point or if Ehlinger regresses in his subsequent practices, Foles looks as though he could find himself as the third option on the depth chart for the rest of the season.