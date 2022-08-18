Foles will start Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Head coach Frank Reich added that Foles will play for about a quarter of the contest with starter Matt Ryan not playing. Both Ryan and Foles combined to play the entire first half of their first preseason game against the Bills. The veteran backup completed seven of 11 passes for 72 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Foles is the favorite to secure the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart ahead of the 2022 campaign.