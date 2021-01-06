site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Nick Nelson: Signs future deal
Nelson signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday.
Nelson spent his first two seasons in the league with the Raiders but was waived ahead of the 2020 season after failing a physical. He'll now get a second chance in Indianapolis after only playing in 12 games across his first two years.
