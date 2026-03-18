Colts' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Gets chance in Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts signed Westbrook-Ikhine to a contract on Wednesday.
Westbrook-Ikhine struggled to solidify himself as a consistent option for the Dolphins last year, when he totaled just 11 catches for 89 yards without a score (20 targets) across 15 regular-season appearances. Now heading into his age-29 season, Westbrook-Ikhine looks positioned to compete with Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould (foot) and Laquon Treadwell for rotational snaps behind top wideouts Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. Westbrook-Ikhine impressed with a 32-497-9 line back in 2024 with the Titans.
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