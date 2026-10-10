The Colts elevated Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the third and final time that the Colts can elevate Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad this season, and they would have to sign the veteran wide receiver to the active roster if they want him to suit up beyond Week 5. Westbrook-Ikhine gives the Colts additional depth at wide receiver, as both Darius Slayton (knee) and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, while Keenan Allen (groin) is listed as questionable.