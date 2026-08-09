Colts' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Pushing for WR3 role

Westbrook-Ikhine's stock has risen in training camp as he battles for the Colts' WR3 role behind Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (groin), James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The absences of Pierce and, most recently, Downs, has provided Westbrook-Ikhine with the opportunity to work in an expanded role in the first-team offense. So far, Westbrook-Ikhine has answered the call, and the veteran wide receiver has strengthened his case for the No. 3 job ahead of Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell. Westbrook-Ikhine's best year came in 2024 with the Titans, when he caught 32 passes (on 60 targets) for 497 yards and nine touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.