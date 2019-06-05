Colts' Nico Siragusa: Signs with Colts
Siragusa agreed to a contract with the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL and PCL while taking first-team reps with the Ravens as a rookie in training camp ahead of the 2017 season. It was a brutal blow for the fourth-round pick and he has yet to find a landing spot since. He rejoined the Ravens during training camp last year, but was unable to earn a spot on their 53-man roster. He will now look to make an impression in Indy.
