Indianapolis elevated Kalinic from its practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of their game versus Pittsburgh on Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Kalinic looks primed to suit up for a third consecutive week with regular starting tight end Kylen Granson (illness) listed as doubtful for Monday night. The undrafted rookie has essentially functioned as a third offensive tackle on the snaps which he's played through two games this season.