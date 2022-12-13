site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Nikola Kalinic: Joins active roster
The Colts signed Kalinic to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
Indianapolis waived Keke Coutee to make room for Kalinic on the 53-man roster. The tight end appeared in three games with the Colts this season, Weeks 10-12, but he hasn't yet been targeted.
