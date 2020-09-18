Togiai could make his NFL debut and play on offense during Sunday's game against the Vikings with Jack Doyle (ankle) ruled out, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Togiai, an undrafted rookie whom the Colts claimed earlier this month, didn't see any on-field action Week 1. However, with Doyle out for Week 2 and Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve, he looks primed to operate as Indianapolis' No. 2 tight end behind Mo-Alie Cox. Togiai could see some looks in the passing game in addition to being used as a blocker, but he still remains off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.