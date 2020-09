Togiai was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Togiai was cut loose by the Eagles on Saturday, but didn't have to wait long to find a new home. The Oregon State product finds an interesting home in Indianapolis, especially considering Jack Doyle (neck) and Trey Burton (calf) are dealing with injury. Togiai could see some pass catching work, but those two are healthy, he'll likely be used as a blocking tight end in 2020.