Hines (concussion) practicedfully Wednesday.
Hines was also listed as a full participant this past Friday before being ruled out for the Colts' game against the Jaguars on Sunday. Barring any setbacks, Hines is on track to suit up this weekend against the Titans, though how heavy a workload he might take on this weekend hinges in part on the status of Jonathan Taylor (ankle), who was limited at practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, Deon Jackson (quad) -- who led the Colts' Week 6 rushing attack in the absence of Taylor and Hines -- logged a full session.