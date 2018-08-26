Hines had five carries for zero yards and lost one yard on his only reception in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.

Hines drew a lot of praise in minicamp and in training camp with the coaching staff saying they had plans to use him in the backfield, in the slot and out wide. However, he's had a poor preseason as he has eight carries for 19 yards and one reception for nine yards in three games. Perhaps the Colts were being coy about his usage in the preseason, but he looks behind Jordan Wilkins at running back and a player who won't initially figure prominently in Indy's offense.