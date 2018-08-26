Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another lackluster preseason game
Hines had five carries for zero yards and lost one yard on his only reception in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.
Hines drew a lot of praise in minicamp and in training camp with the coaching staff saying they had plans to use him in the backfield, in the slot and out wide. However, he's had a poor preseason as he has eight carries for 19 yards and one reception for nine yards in three games. Perhaps the Colts were being coy about his usage in the preseason, but he looks behind Jordan Wilkins at running back and a player who won't initially figure prominently in Indy's offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...