Hines had 11 carries for 78 yards and two receptions on two targets for seven yards in Sunday's win at Oakland.

Hines is Indy's pass-catching back, but he's been productive on the ground the past two weeks with 125 yards rushing and a 7.8 YPC. He's the clear No. 2 RB with 28 snaps on offense compared to three snaps for Jordan Wilkins and 49 snaps for starter Marlon Mack.