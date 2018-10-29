Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another productive rushing game
Hines had 11 carries for 78 yards and two receptions on two targets for seven yards in Sunday's win at Oakland.
Hines is Indy's pass-catching back, but he's been productive on the ground the past two weeks with 125 yards rushing and a 7.8 YPC. He's the clear No. 2 RB with 28 snaps on offense compared to three snaps for Jordan Wilkins and 49 snaps for starter Marlon Mack.
