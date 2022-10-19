Hines (concussion) was present for Wednesday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
As were Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Deon Jackson (quad), which suggests that the Colts -- who were minus both Taylor and Hines in Week 6 -- could possible have their top three backs available this Sunday against the Titans.
