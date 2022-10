Hines exited Thursday's game against the Broncos to be evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hines made a catch out of the backfield on the Colts' opening drive and had trouble regaining his footing. He was spotted going into the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury so his status for the remainder of Thursday's game is in question. Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay should see additional run so long as Hines remains sidelined.