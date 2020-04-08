Hines should get more opportunities on offense this upcoming season, potentially benefiting from playing with Philip Rivers, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Hines operated in a traditional runner/receiver timeshare with Marlon Mack last season, seeing 52 carries and 58 targets while playing 31.5 percent of offensive snaps in 16 games -- down from 85 carries, 81 targets and 43.9 percent snap share during his rookie 2018 campaign. The Colts were fifth in run-play rate (46.4 percent) with Jacoby Brissett replacing Andrew Luck under center, but the offense should open up for more passing under Rivers, who has a long history of peppering his running backs with targets. LaDainian Tomlinson, Darren Sproles, Mike Tolbert, Danny Woodhead, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler each had at least one season with 75-plus targets playing alongside Rivers in the Chargers backfield. Given Mack's limited pass-catching usage to this point in his career, Hines stands a reasonable chance to crack that 75-target mark, though he probably won't reach peak Woodhead/Ekeler territory in triple digits.