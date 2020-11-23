Hines recorded six rushes for two yards in Week 11 against the Packers. He added three receptions for 31 yards.

Hines recorded 115 total yards in Week 10 and worked as the lead back early on against the Packers as a result. However, he could not carry over his efficiency and was regularly stuffed behind the line on his rushing attempts. Hines did remain involved as a pass-catcher and had a six-yard receiving score nullified by a holding penalty. Though his strength as a receiver out of the backfield will keep him involved in the offense, it's unlikely that Hines will see a lead-back workload regularly as the season comes to a close.