Colts' Nyheim Hines: Catches nine passes
Hines rushed for five yards on four carries and caught all nine of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars.
The Colts went with a pass-heavy approach with starting running back Marlon Mack (concussion) perhaps operating at less than 100 percent. Hines was the beneficiary of that game plan, finishing with 13 touches to Mack's nine. While Hines could see increased involvement again if Indianapolis falls behind in Week 14 against a Texans team that comes in riding a nine-game winning streak, Mack's likely to get closer to full strength by then and should see a larger share of work out of the backfield.
More News
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Logs nine carries behind Mack•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 34 total yards Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Just 22 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another productive rushing game•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Five carries in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Totals 35 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...