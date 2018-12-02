Hines rushed for five yards on four carries and caught all nine of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars.

The Colts went with a pass-heavy approach with starting running back Marlon Mack (concussion) perhaps operating at less than 100 percent. Hines was the beneficiary of that game plan, finishing with 13 touches to Mack's nine. While Hines could see increased involvement again if Indianapolis falls behind in Week 14 against a Texans team that comes in riding a nine-game winning streak, Mack's likely to get closer to full strength by then and should see a larger share of work out of the backfield.