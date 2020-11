Hines carried twice for 18 yards and caught two passes (on three targets) for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Coming off a two-TD effort in Week 8, Hines' change-of-pace impact was modest Sunday. Looking ahead to Thursday's game against the Titans, Hines remains on the PPR radar, but his fantasy value in standard formats is capped by the fact that Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins are also in the Colts' backfield mix.