Hines carried five times for eight yards while adding three receptions (on five targets) for an additional 54 yards during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Hines did little with the handful of carries he received but made a splash as a receiver with touchdown receptions of 22 and 29 yards in the second quarter. He had generated just 57 scrimmage yards with no touchdowns over the last two games, so this performance came as something of a surprise for fantasy managers who were eyeing this week's matchup. Jordan Wilkins also contributed quite a bit in this one as he took the reigns from an ineffective Jonathan Taylor, but Hines' role as the team's pass-catching specialist out of the backfield seems secure heading into next Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.