Hines has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, per coach Frank Reich, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Hines has cleared the final hurdle standing between him and suiting up in Week 7 against the Titans after sitting out the Colts' previous game. Reich expressed optimism that both Hines and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return from their respective injuries Sunday, which would leave Hines in his usual change-of-pace role while potentially knocking Deon Jackson (quadriceps) out of the game plan on offense.