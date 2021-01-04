Hines rushed twice for 17 yards and secured six of seven targets for 50 yards in the Colts' 28-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hines was a complete afterthought in the ground game with Jonathan Taylor exploding for a career-high 253 yards and two touchdowns, but he paced the Colts in receptions and receiving yards in a game where Indianapolis stuck to a conservative passing attack. Hines' carry total was his lowest since Week 9, but his reception total qualified as his second highest of the season. Given Taylor's late-season surge, Hines projects to primary fill the pass-catching role he carries out so effectively in next weekend's wild-card matchup against the Bills.