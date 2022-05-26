Hines saw some action in the slot during Wednesday's OTA practice as the Colts are working to increase his role without taking carries away from Jonathan Taylor, The Athletic reports. "If I was a fantasy owner, if I was going to be in a fantasy league, I think I'd pick Nyheim this year," said head coach Frank Reich.

Hines' catch and target totals last year while working with QB Carson Wentz represented career lows. His lack of usage has been blamed on Wentz not looking for Hines enough while holding out for longer completions, but it may also have been a byproduct of Taylor becoming the near every down running back. It's also worth remembering that Reich made similar proclamations about designing plays and making sure Hines was part of the game plan last summer. Still, Hines could be a value in fantasy leagues considering his disappointing numbers last season.