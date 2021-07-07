Hines may face tougher competition for snaps this season, but he'll still have plays specifically designed to get him the ball, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Marlon Mack's Achilles tear in Week 1 last year left the Colts with Hines, Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins in the backfield. Each of the four is still with the team, and Taylor is locked in for a sizable workload after exploding for 723 total yards and eight touchdowns over the final five weeks of his rookie season. If Taylor stays healthy, it'll be tough for Hines to match his career-best 2020 campaign, though he still figures to get most of the backfield snaps in clear passing situations. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and his impressive work on punt returns (14.9-yard average, two TDs on 39 career attempts) will give his agent some extra ammo in negotiations for an extension. Colts owner Jim Irsay said LB Darius Leonard and OT Braden Smith will be the priorities for extensions this offseason, but Irsay did at least mention Hines as a third possibility from the team's 2018 draft class, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports.