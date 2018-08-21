Colts' Nyheim Hines: Coughs it up
Hines rushed five times for 12 yards and caught one of his two targets for nine receiving yards in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in the second preseason game.
Hines also returned three punts for 15 yards and four kickoffs for 94 yards, but lost a fumble on his return to start the second half. That turnover set up a Ravens touchdown, reflecting poorly on the rookie. Clearly someone whose open-field ability is valued, Hines will have to take better care of the ball if he's to earn a more significant role as a running back. On that front, both Christine Michael and Jordan Wilkins finished with more carries and rushing yards Monday.
